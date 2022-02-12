Greece is being chastised by a European political party for launching a new investigation into the Turkish minority association.

A European political party criticizes Greece for launching a new investigation into the Turkish minority association.

According to the European Free Alliance, the Greek state’s unjustified repression of the Muslim Turkish minority must end.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Friday, a European political party slammed Greece for launching a new investigation into a Turkish minority group that organized a rights march in July.

The Turkish Minority in Western Thrace organized a march on July 10th, 2021, to reclaim the Xanthi Turkish Union’s official recognition.

The Greek government has not implemented the ECHR decision, despite the fact that the ECHR has recognized the legitimacy of their claims.

Thousands of people and prominent figures marched in support of the Xanthi Turkish Union (Iskece Turk Birligi-ITB), one of the oldest and most influential associations of Turkish minorities in Greece, protesting Greece’s failure to implement decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that favored the minority.

The European Free Alliance (EFA) reaffirmed its support for the ITB leaders on Twitter after they were summoned by authorities on Wednesday.

“The Greek state’s unjustified repression of the Western Thrace Muslim Turkish Minority must end,” the party said.

It emphasized that the march for rights aimed to reclaim official recognition for the ITB and reaffirmed that the ECHR has acknowledged the legitimacy of ITB claims.

The Greek government, on the other hand, has not implemented the ECHR decision, according to the report.

“Greece should embrace diversity and recognize the Xanthi Turkish Union, as decided by the European Court of Human Rights,” the EFA said.

The struggle for rights has lasted decades.

The right of Turks in Western Thrace to use “Turkish” in the name of associations was guaranteed by an ECHR ruling in 2008, but Athens has failed to implement the ruling, effectively banning the Turkish group’s identity.

A Muslim Turkish community of around 150,000 people lives in Greece’s Western Thrace.

The Xanthi Turkish Union (Iskece Turk Birligi) had its nameplate removed in 1983, and the group was outright banned in 1986 under the pretext that its name contained the word “Turkish.”

In order to implement the ECHR decision, parliament passed a law in 2017 allowing banned organizations to apply for re-registration, but the legislation included major exceptions that made applications more difficult.