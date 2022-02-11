Greece opens a legal investigation into the rights march of the Turkish minority.

Greece opens a judicial investigation into the rights march of the Turkish minority.

Minority organizations and political parties have reacted angrily to the move, stating that they will continue to fight for their rights.

ANKARA (Turkey)

A judicial investigation has been launched into a July 2021 march for rights by members of Greece’s Turkish minority.

Thousands of people and prominent figures from Greece’s Turkish minority marched in protest of Greece’s refusal to implement decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that favored the minority. The march was organized by the Xhanti Turkish Union (ITB), one of the oldest and most influential associations of Greece’s Turkish minority.

According to the pro-minority Millet Gazetesi daily, an investigation by the public prosecutor in northeastern Xanthi province claims that “provocative speeches and lies” against the Greek state and its judicial authorities were delivered during the march, which also violated COVID-19 measures.

Ozan Ahmetoglu, the president of the ITB, drew attention to the fact that the investigation was launched seven months after the march.

“We, as ITB, will resolutely continue to fight for our rights, as we have for the past 39 years,” he said on Twitter.

The Friendship, Equality and Peace Party (DEB), which is popular among Greece’s Turkish minority, refuted the prosecutor’s claims, stating that the march had urged Greece to follow the ECHR rulings.

In a statement, the party said, “Our country, Greece, should abandon intimidation policies towards its Muslim Turkish minority and cease to perceive them as a threat.”

Other prominent minority organizations in northeastern Greece, such as the Western Thrace Turkish Teachers Union (BTTOB), Komotini Turkish Youth Union (GTGB), and the Western Thrace Turkish Minority Consultation Council (BTTADK), have expressed support for ITB and condemned the investigation as well as state policies toward the Turkish minority in general.

The Federation of Western Thrace Turks in Europe (ABTTF), a prominent diaspora organization of Greece’s Turkish minority, also issued a statement condemning the decision.

“The opening of an investigation seven months after the democratic march organized by the Xanthi Turkish Union, which has been fighting for 39 years, is a clear continuation of our country’s policies of intimidation and suppression of the Turkish community in Western Thrace,” the statement said.

Decades of struggle for equality

The right of Turks to enter was established by a 2008 ECHR ruling.

