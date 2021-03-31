Greece reports 4,340 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

ATHENS, March 30 (Xinhua) — The Greek authorities announced on Tuesday 4,340 new COVID-19 infections and 72 deaths over the past 24 hours, as well as 741 patients on ventilators in hospital.

The numbers of daily cases and the intubated are now the highest registered since the start of the pandemic in Greece 13 months ago.

So far a total of 260,077 infections have been diagnosed in the country and fatalities have reached 8,017, according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

Greece has been under nationwide lockdown since Nov. 7, 2020, which costs its economy about 1.4 billion euros (1.64 billion U.S. dollars) per month, according to the Finance Ministry.

In a survey presented by local SKAI TV on Monday evening, 35 percent of the respondents said they wanted the immediate easing of the lockdown. Thirty-four percent said they supported a further small extension of restrictions and 17 percent were in favor of an extension “for as long as it takes.”

Fourty-two percent said retail shops should reopen first, followed by schools (30 percent) and travel between different regions (14 percent).

A majority of 82 percent said in the survey that they will get vaccinated.

To date, over 1.6 million vaccinations have been administered in Greece with about 570,000 people having received both doses, according to the latest official numbers released on Monday.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 267 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 83 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain, and the United States, according to the latest information released by the World Health Organization. (1 euro= 1.17 U.S. dollars) Enditem