Greece sees 230 new coronavirus cases

ATHENS

Greece reported 230 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, the National Organization for Public Health said.

The total cases have now jumped to 6,858 since the pandemic broke out in the country, while three more deaths were added to the total number of deaths, now standing at 226.

According to authorities, 27 of the new cases were recorded at the country’s entry points.

Amid the recent rise in infections, authorities also announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the virus’ spread.

As of Monday, bars, cafes, and restaurants in the capital Athens and several other parts of the country will have to close at 12 midnight and not reopen before 7 a.m.