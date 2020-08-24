Greece sees record in daily coronavirus infections

ATHENS

Greece on Sunday reported a record 284 daily cases of the novel coronavirus.

Seventeen infections were identified at the country’s entry points, according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

Health authorities also reported two more fatalities over the past day, raising the death toll to 242.

With the new figures, nationwide infections have now reached 8,664 since the pandemic broke out in the country on February.

Of these cases, 1,852 are related to overseas travel and 3,940 were linked to known cases.