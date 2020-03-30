Greece’s coronavirus death toll rises to 38 out of total of 1,156 cases

ATHENS, March 29 (Xinhua) — Greece reported a total of 38 fatalities linked to complications due to the novel coronavirus out of a total of 1,156 confirmed infections, health authorities said at a regular press briefing on Sunday.

Six people lost their lives and 95 new cases were registered since Saturday, Greek Health Ministry’s spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotirios Tsiodras said.

Currently, 69 patients were in serious condition in intensive care units, he added.

“We continue the battle with determination,” said Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management at the Ministry of Citizen Protection.

Greece has been in a two-week nationwide lockdown since Monday in the framework of efforts to contain the virus’s spread.

Earlier in March, authorities had also imposed the closure of schools, universities, restaurants, coffee shops, shopping malls, retail shops, sports, and cultural centers, as well as public parks.

Travels by air, sea, train, and road with many countries and domestically have also been banned or restricted.

Stores and places of worship will not open as initially scheduled on April 6, but will remain shut until April 11, Hardalias announced.

People should not be making plans for a traditional Easter exodus to the countryside this year, he added, echoing remarks made by cabinet ministers on local media this weekend implying that an extension of the overall lockdown was also on the table.

The Greek Orthodox Easter falls on April 19.