Greece’s mutant COVID-19 strain cases up by more than half in 5 days

ATHENS, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The number of cases of the mutant COVID-19 strains detected in Greece has increased by 53 percent within 5 days, according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

On Thursday, EODY announced 281 new mutant strain cases since Feb. 14, bringing the total to 811 in three months.

The overwhelming majority of the mutant strains identified in Greece so far, or 764, concern the one that was first detected in Britain.

In the last 24 hours, EODY reported 1,400 new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally since the start of the pandemic in Greece to 176,059. The country’s death toll rose by 27 within one day to 6,221.

Greece has been under a nationwide lockdown since Nov. 7, which was extended till Feb. 28. Enditem