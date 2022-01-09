Greedy oil companies are “increasing the cost of living crisis by failing to pass on lower wholesale prices,” according to the report.

Oil companies that are greedy are “adding to the cost of living crisis by failing to pass on lower wholesale prices.”

GREEDY oil tycoons are exacerbating the cost of living crisis by failing to pass on lower wholesale prices, according to a report released yesterday.

According to the AA, the average family car costs £16 more to fill up than it did in January.

In addition, the Treasury is raking in a 5p-per-litre tax windfall thanks to Shell and BP’s high gas prices.

“It will nauseate millions of drivers who are being fleeced at the pumps to see these companies add to the skyrocketing cost of living,” said Howard Cox of FairFuelUK.

“Families are being hammered from all sides by rising energy costs, both at home and on the road,” AA president Edmund King said.

“The one place where they should see some relief is at the pump, where wholesale fuel costs have plummeted since mid-November.

“However, they have been denied this because the fuel trade has held on to the majority of the savings.”

“Hard-pressed motorists are paying more, despite nearly £2 billion in wholesale price drops not being passed on at the pumps,” Tory MP Craig Mackinlay said.

According to a survey of 15,000 AA members, 43% are reducing non-essential spending or driving.

This increased to 59% among teenagers and 53% among low-income drivers.