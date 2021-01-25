Greek ex-minister found dead at sea

ATHENS, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Former Greek Minister of Public Order Sifis Valyrakis was found dead by the Hellenic Coast Guard in the sea area of Eretria on Sunday night.

The Coast Guard operation to locate the ex-minister began on Sunday afternoon, according to the official AMNA news agency.

According to his wife, Valyrakis left Eretria at noon with an inflatable boat which was later found stranded near the islet of Aspronisi.

According to Coast Guard officials, the 77-year-old probably slipped from the boat for some reason and fell into the sea.

Valyrakis, a member of Greece’s historic Panhellenic Socialist Movement and a resistance fighter against Greece’s 1967-74 military dictatorship, was Greek minister of public order from March 1995 to January 1996. Enditem