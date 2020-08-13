Greek foreign minister in Israel to ‘promote tourism’

JERUSALEM

The Greek foreign minister Thursday arrived in Israel to finalize tourism arrangements amid COVID-19.

According to the Israeli daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, during a meeting with his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, “is set to finalize the details of an agreement that would see Israeli tourists travel to Greece without the need for mandatory quarantine.”

In the evening, Israel will announce the countries that Israeli citizens will be allowed to travel to. Most European countries still refuse entry to Israeli travelers due to the high rate of infections in Israel, according to the newspaper.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Ministry for Health registered 1,003 more infections and 13 deaths. Israel plans to allow its citizens to travel abroad from Aug. 16.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in a statement last Tuesday, supported Greece in its dispute with Turkey. “Israel follows closely as tension rises in the Eastern Mediterranean. Israel expresses its full support and solidarity with Greece in its maritime zones and its right to delimit its exclusive economic zone,” the ministry said.

Tensions in the region are on the rise due to the exploration and drilling activities of hydrocarbon sources in the Mediterranean Sea.

Ankara accuses Greece of pursuing maximalist policies in the Eastern Mediterranean, and underlines that its maritime claims violate Turkey’s sovereign rights.

*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara