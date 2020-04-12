Greek government suspects Turkey is “pushing” immigrants with coronavirus into the sea

The Greek government suspects that Turkey has a plan to “push coronavirus-infected immigrants” into the sea, sources on condition of anonymity have reported to the daily ‘Kathimerini’.

According to these sources, the Greek authorities have discovered that numerous immigrants in Turkey have concentrated in the coastal cities of the west of the country, as if they were ready to cross to the neighboring islands of Greece in the Aegean Sea.

According to the same sources, the Government believes that Turkey has a plan to push coronavirus-infected immigrants to cross into Greece and other parts of Europe from the Pazarkule or Kastanies crossings, to which they have been transported from detention camps in the interior of Turkey.

Greek authorities have compiled much of the information from open sources, such as NGOs involved in rescue efforts in the Mediterranean, citing statements by those affected, according to the newspaper. .