Greek manufacturing grows sharply in Feb, PMI hits…

ATHENS, March 2 – Greek manufacturing activity expanded faster in February as production and new order growth quickened and business from abroad rose to a 13-year high, a survey showed on Monday.

Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for manufacturing, which accounts for about 10% of the Greek economy, rose to 56.2 in February from 54.4 in January, hitting a 10-month high. Readings above 50.0 indicate growth in activity.

Despite growing pressure on global supply chains due to the coronavirus epidemic, Greek manufacturers saw a slower rise in input price inflation.

“Greater demand for Greek manufactured products resulted in a fourth successive increase in output charges,” said Sian Jones, IHS Markit economist.

“Only a modest increase in input prices allowed firms to pass on a larger proportion of larger cost burdens to clients.”

Encouraged by new export orders, which rose at the sharpest rate since March 2007, firms took on more workers with the rate of job creation accelerating to the second-fastest in the series history, the survey showed.

The strong rise in new business drove the degree of optimism to the highest reading since the related subindex was added to the survey in July 2012.

– Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: https://www.ihsmarkit.com/about/contact-us.html

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email [email protected] (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)