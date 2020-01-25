Greek PM offers condolences, aid after quake hits Turkey

ATHENS, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis contacted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone on Friday and expressed Greeks’ condolences and solidarity with the Turkish people after an earthquake hit the neighboring country, according to a press statement issued by his office.

At least four people were killed and two others wounded when the 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey’s eastern province of Elazig on Friday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has said.

Four to five buildings collapsed and more than 10 buildings damaged in the quake, Soylu said in his televised speech, citing preliminary reports.

Greece is ready to contribute to search and rescue operations if needed, the Greek PM told Erdogan, according to the e-mailed announcement.

On his part, the Turkish leader thanked Mitsotakis and said that for the time being the situation is under control, read the announcement.

“My wholehearted sympathy to President Erdogan and the Turkish people following the devastating earthquake that has hit Turkey. Our search and rescue teams stand ready to assist,” Mitsotakis also tweeted. Enditem