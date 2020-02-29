Greek police fire tear gas at migrants at the Turkish border

Athens, February 29 (Reuters) – The Greek police have fired tear gas against groups of migrants who have thrown stones at the Turkish border. Live images from Greek Skai television showed this.

It showed groups of people hurling stones from the Turkish side of the border at the Greek police on Saturday morning. The authorities were not allowed to approach the media from the Greek side of the border and were stopped about a kilometer away. A Reuters witness said the area smelled strongly of tear gas. (Reporting by Michele Kambas)