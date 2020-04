A man takes exercise on a balcony in Athens, Greece, on April 17, 2020. As the temperature rose, Greeks enjoyed the sunshine at their balconies and terraces due to restrictions of movement to contain the COVID-19 epidemic. The COVID-19 infection total in Greece stood at 2,224 and death toll at 108 since the start of the outbreak in the country on Feb. 26, the Health Ministry announced on Friday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)