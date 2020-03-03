Green caught out by Holmes’ NRL hype

North Queensland coach Paul Green admits he underestimated the magnitude of Valentine Holmes’ arrival at the club.

But he said the star fullback’s breezy return to the NRL gave him confidence ahead of the side’s blockbuster season opener against Brisbane next Friday.

Former Cronulla star Holmes missed a season of rugby league while he chased an NFL contract but, after nearly a year in New York, has slotted in nicely in Townsville.

The addition of Holmes and the excitement of a new stadium has the city buzzing, but Green said his new recruit had been all business.

“I probably underestimated the impact Val has had since he’s come back,” Green said.

“The interest has been enormous and that’s only good for us and he’s handled it very professionally.

“He’s kept his feet on ground and head down; he’s a real pro and I think that’s one of the things he’s certainly brought back from the NFL.”

Holmes is all but certain to start at fullback in the first round but Green is yet to publicly anoint his No.6.

Jake Clifford and Scott Drinkwater are locked in battle to partner halfback Michael Morgan, with Drinkwater seemingly in the box seat.

“His confidence, not that he lacked confidence … if you know Drinky that’s one thing he doesn’t lack,” Green said of the former Melbourne utility.

“But he’s taken that into his game; we saw it at the nines, he took those games by the scruff of the neck.”