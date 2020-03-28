Green Goddess Diana Moran’s coronavirus exercise guide

Like many of you who are reading this, I am facing the prospect of weeks or longer cooped up indoors.

I turned 80 last year and have decided – in line with Government advice – to drastically cut down my social contact and avoid going out where possible, to protect myself from this horrid virus.

Having faced breast cancer and losing my mother, suddenly, to a brain haemorrhage when I was just 15, I’m all too aware of how precious life is.

But I’m fit, healthy, and very independent – and intend to stay that way.

We all know staying active is important for both our mental and physical health.

But when you’re stuck inside, it may feel like there’s not much you can do, except flitting between the sofa and the kitchen.

And, a week into my isolation, I’ll admit this does make exercising a little trickier.

I’m used to rushing around between work engagements, meetings, teaching fitness classes and going to the gym myself, as well as filming and doing photoshoots.

All that is now on pause.

So now I begin every day with half an hour walking outdoors – making sure I keep about six feet away from other people, as advised by health officials. I suggest that you do the same, if you can.

Walking is a great whole-body exercise. And the fresh air, greenery and open skies will also help boost your mood, which is just as important.

Household chores or, when the weather improves, a spot of gardening, can also be a great workout. But even in the confines of your living room, there are ways you can get moving.

I do this mini-routine – which incorporates some of my favourite exercises – every day, to boost strength and flexibility.

You don’t need any special equipment, and it only takes a matter of minutes to complete.

The exercises can also be done sitting in a chair.

I prefer to do it in the morning, as it prepares me for the day ahead, loosens my muscles and primes my mind.

Adding structure to your life in these testing times will pay off. My mantra to survive Covid-19?

Keep fit and carry on.