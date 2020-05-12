Green light to another 20 fiber optic projects in the historic center of Toledo

The Toledo Special Heritage Commission has given the green light to 20 new projects for the deployment of fiber optics in the historic center of the city, which will involve an investment of 6.8 million euros and will benefit 3,600 homes and 900 companies and businesses .

The mayoress of Toledo, Milagros Tolón, has indicated that these new projects will cover the different areas of the old town, in the walled area, and add to the streets that already have authorization for the deployment of fiber optics, she has reported in a press release the City Council.

These streets are Martín Gamero, Comercio, Callejón del Codo, Calle Chapinería, Plaza Cuatro Calles, Plaza de la Virgen, Calle Posado de Peregrinos, Calle del Potro, Bajada del Potro, Calle Zarza, Calle Desempedrada, Bajada de Antequeruela, Travesía de la Almofala and Puerta Nueva street, has added.

The City Council stressed that fiber optics “is one of the most complex and necessary projects for the economic dynamism and for the day-to-day running of thousands of Toledo homes, companies and businesses in this Toledo neighborhood” and stated that in total it has been given the go-ahead to 57 initiatives for the deployment of this technology.

Thus, in the Montesión, San Bernardo and La Bastida urbanizations, the wiring and supply of the network have already been carried out and only the connection by the company remains.

At the same time, the wiring of some areas has begun in the old town and this May the feeding will take place in the streets of Santa Clara, Las Airosas, Plegadero, Cruz Verde, Sillería, Núñez de Arce, Montalbanes, San Nicolás, Armas, Corral de la Campana, San Agustín and Venancio González.

Fiber optics will motivate and drive the creation of new jobs and will facilitate economic revitalization in this neighborhood, which is home to the largest number of local businesses and establishments linked to the tourism and hospitality sector, the Consistory stressed. .