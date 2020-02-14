“Green passage” launched in Henan to ensure safe, stable transportation of spring ploughing materials

Crew members load spring ploughing materials onto a freight train at the Kaifeng Railway Station in Kaifeng, central China’s Henan Province, Feb. 13, 2020. The Kaifeng Railway Station, affiliated to China Railway Zhengzhou Group Co., Ltd, has rolled out active precaution measures while organizing crew members to resume work gradually amid the national fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. A “green passage” has been launched here to ensure the safe and stable transportation of spring ploughing materials. (Xinhua/Li An)