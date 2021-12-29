Green Turkey is well-positioned to meet the EU’s low-carbon requirements, according to the UK envoy.

According to the British consul general, the UK will provide (dollar)292 million to finance Turkey’s largest solar facility.

According to the British consul general in Istanbul, a Green Turkey would be well-positioned to supply Europe’s low-carbon needs.

Kenan Poleo assessed the current state of economic ties between Turkey and the United Kingdom in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency.

Poleo said the UK government’s export credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), would provide £217 million ((dollar)292 million) to finance Turkey’s largest solar facility, which is the size of 4,600 football fields.

“This project also demonstrates the potential of UK-Turkey business cooperation,” he said, noting that “the integration of solar technology and the assembly of the solar power station will be supported by workers in the UK.”

The UK’s relationship with Turkey is strengthening, and UK businesses are eager to visit Turkey to explore new business opportunities and partnerships, he said.

“With the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU, we need to invest even more in our bilateral relationships with strong and important countries like Turkey,” he said.

He stressed the desire of British business delegations to collaborate with Turkey in areas such as innovative pharmaceuticals, genomics, and digital health.

He went on to say that sectors like defense and aerospace, green and renewable energy, and transportation infrastructure have a lot of room for collaboration.

Free-trade agreement

Poleo said a free trade agreement (FTA) signed late in 2020 was a turning point in the bilateral relationship because it would provide a platform for tariff-free trade in all areas covered by Turkey’s previous agreements with the EU.

“Despite this headwind, our trade remained strong at £16.6 billion from June 2020 to June 2021,” he said, adding that the UK remains a top destination for Turkish apparel, major home appliances, and automobile exports.

“Given the upward trajectory of British-Turkish trade over many years, growing 70% from 2010 to the start of the pandemic, I wasn’t surprised that our trade remained resilient.”

Both governments, he added, have agreed to begin discussions by the end of next year to review and update their FTA.

