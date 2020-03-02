Greenberg rejects NRL power struggle claim

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has rejected claims he is locked in a power struggle with commission chairman Peter V’landys, saying he is comfortable with their working relationship.

In the final year of his contract as NRL CEO, Greenberg said he is not concerned over his future and whether V’landys will sign off a new deal to keep him in charge beyond this season.

“My contract expires at the end of 2020. What’s today, first of March so I am not too concerned at the moment. I have got a really good relationship with the chairman and the board. I have a job to do. I have committed to that job,” he told reporters on Monday.