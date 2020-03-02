Greens again call for ‘climate emergency’

Federal Greens Leader Adam Bandt will introduce a bill into parliament this week to formally declare a climate emergency.

The bill will be seconded by independent MP Zali Steggall, who knocked off former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott for the NSW seat of Warringah at the last election.

Mr Bandt’s bill will require every government department to be guided by the declaration and mandate the establishment of a ‘war cabinet’ to tackle the crisis.

“We are in a climate emergency. It’s time for parliament to recognise the crisis and take urgent action,” Mr Bandt told AAP on Monday.

“This bill reflects the scale of the crisis we face and represents the scale of action that is needed.”

He said when he moved a motion in October to declare a climate emergency, it fell just four votes short.

“We’ve just had a summer of complete climate devastation and it’s time for the parliament to recognise the situation we face.”