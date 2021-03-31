Greens back motion calling for Hazel Chu to step aside as chair during Seanad by-election

THE GREEN PARLIAMENTARY Party has passed a motion calling for Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu to step aside as party chair during the upcoming Seanad by-election.

The vote was passed by an 11-5 majority this evening but is non-binding.

Chu announced last week that she would run in the by-election next month as an independent after receiving nominations to do so from several Green Party TDs and three senators.

She did not receive backing from her party to run in the election, but deputy leader and Cabinet minister Catherine Martin was among those who nominated her.

Senators Roisin Garvey, Pauline O’Reilly and junior minister Pippa Hackett initially put forward a motion of no confidence at a meeting of the parliamentary party last week. The motion was later deferred and tweaked to call on Chu to stand aside.

It’s understood members asked for it not to be voted on for the sake of party unity but that others argued the vote should go ahead.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The matter will now be decided by the party’s executive.