Greens request: more than 45 million chicks killed in 2019

The number of chicks killed increased again last year. After being around 42 million animals in 2018, it was around 45.3 million animals in 2019.

By Kirsten Girschick and Arne Meyer-five fingers.

If a male-born chick is born, this has usually been a sure death sentence for him in laying hen breeding. While the hens lay eggs, the males are almost useless for industry – because, among other things, they don’t shed enough meat. That is why they have been gassed or shredded for years. According to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, this happened to 42.1 million male chicks in 2018. This number increased significantly in 2019.

As is known from a response from the Ministry to a parliamentary question from the Greens in the Bundestag, 45.3 million female chickens hatched in 2019. The number of males is not recorded, but a 1: 1 gender ratio is assumed.

The poultry industry confirms these figures, but restricts them: these statistics do not take into account that more and more so-called “brother cocks” are now being raised, so the number of chicks killed is probably closer to 40 million.

Greens: development is “scandalous”

“The chick killing continues unabated, the situation has not improved at all. It is scandalous because the Federal Minister of Agriculture has promised us that this practice will be ended,” criticized Greens parliamentary group Oliver Krischer.

In fact, the grand coalition had anchored in the coalition agreement to end this practice by the end of 2019. But that “could not be implemented across the board, because the alternatives to chick killing are either not yet available to the general public (gender determination in the egg) or demand is not given “, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture informed the ARD capital studio on request with.

Klöckner plans to exit by the end of 2021

That is why Klöckner is now striving to end this practice by the end of 2021. The new target is “feasible with a joint effort”, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture continues. However, the federal government is lagging far behind on older announcements. Klöckner’s predecessor Christian Schmidt had once targeted 2017 as the year of the exit. After all, the CSU politician was able to present a first demonstration device for gender determination in the egg at the “Green Week” in Berlin in January 2017.

In the meantime, two methods have proven to be practical: in the endocrinological method, this determination is made by examining a liquid that is removed from the egg after nine days of incubation. According to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, this process is now used: “Eggs from laying hens that have undergone the process are already sold in some supermarkets”. According to Seleggt GmbH, which works with it in a Dutch hatchery, the process now works fully automatically – as a service provider, the company plans to offer it to other hatcheries in the course of this year.

Science and industry are not yet that far with the “spectroscopic method”. Here the incubated ice is examined with the aid of a light beam examination. The ministry does not yet want to speak of a series maturity. According to its own statements, the department has financially supported various methods with more than eight million euros since 2008 – “which makes killing male chicks superfluous”.

Poultry farming: The new target cannot be reached either

However, the poultry industry already believes that the target issued by Federal Minister of Agriculture Klöckner is no longer achievable. The President of the Central Association of the German Poultry Industry, Friedrich-Otto Ripke, speaks to him in an interview ARD capital studio of an “ongoing process” for which time was necessary: ​​”By the end of 2021 we may have 18 million, maybe 20 million fewer chick kills, but we will only reach the full goal in the years after”. Ripke put the additional costs per egg at 0.5 to 2 euro cents, should the gender determination come across the board.