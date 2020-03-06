Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young under fire for hypocrisy

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young has been accused of hypocrisy for supporting her friend who slapped his wife despite her opposition to violence against women.

Ms Hanson-Young’s friend pleaded guilty to pushing his wife onto the sofa and hitting her ‘with an open hand on the left side of the face’ during a drunken argument on 23 December.

But after Ms Hanson-Young gave him a glowing character reference on Thursday, the man was let off with a good behaviour order and no conviction.

The 38-year-old senator, who has long campaigned against violence against women, has been accused of hypocrisy by voters and women’s campaigners.

Twitter user Alan Green wrote: ‘How could Sarah Hanson-Young not hear the Giant Hypocrisy Alarm Bells going off?’

Another added sarcastically: ‘Domestic violence is wrong. Except if your friend is a Greens senator.’

In a statement on Friday, the senator stood by her character reference.

She said: ‘I was shocked and appalled by the man’s behaviour. He was right to own up to it and plead guilty.

‘I was asked to give a character reference with the support of both parties to help the family move on with their lives.

‘I stand by my reference that his criminal conduct – which he admitted – is inconsistent with his good character.

‘I do not and have never condoned or excused domestic violence, any suggestion otherwise is absurd. In the interest of the family concerned and their privacy, I don’t intend to make any further comments.’

In her character statement, Ms Hanson-Young told the court in Canberra: ‘I do not know the precise details of the incident, but I can confirm I have never seen, nor heard of, any behaviour by [him]that is remotely violent or otherwise aggressive,’ she told the court.

‘[He] is now back loving in the family home and things are going well, he has told me. I understand that he [and his partner]have reconciled but I do not know any details.

‘Obviously [he]has told me that he has no intention of reoffending in the future, and given of what I know of his character, I am confident that no re-offense will occur.

‘As someone who works in politics, I understand what reputation means in public life. In my view, a criminal conviction would have a severe and unwarranted impact on his reputation and consequently on his work.’

Ms Hanson-Young, 38, became a South Australian senator in 2007 aged 25 and has been a vocal campaigner for women’s rights and anti-violence.