Greenwashing is being investigated by regulators in the fashion industry.

Regulators have launched an official investigation into the fashion industry’s sustainability claims, amid growing concerns that the industry is attempting to greenwash customers.

The CMA has been investigating whether companies are guilty of “greenwashing” when labeling consumer products as environmentally friendly for the past year.

It issued new guidance late last year for all firms to follow when making environmental claims, and warned that if it was not followed, it would take action.

After consumers, academics, and business groups expressed concern about brands’ sustainability claims, the fashion industry was the first to be singled out for further investigation.

Every year, UK shoppers spend around £54 billion on clothing and footwear.

As environmental concerns have grown, a growing number of brands are using sustainability claims and dedicated “eco” collections to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

“We know that many shoppers are actively looking for brands that are doing good things for the environment – and we want to make sure the claims they see are credible,” said Cecilia Parker Aranha, director of consumer protection at the CMA.

The investigation will look into whether fashion brands that claim their products are “sustainable” or “eco-friendly” have sufficient evidence to back up their claims.

It will also look into the use of specific claims like “organic” or “made from recycled materials” in clothing.

According to my understanding, preliminary desk research indicates that greenwashing may be widespread in the industry.

If companies are found to be misleading consumers, the CMA can force them to change their practices or take them to court if they refuse.

Shoppers can use the CMA’s website to report claims they believe are false.

“Now is the time for the fashion industry to rethink what it’s telling customers and make any necessary changes to comply with the law,” Ms Parker said.

“In the long run, businesses that cannot back up their claims risk CMA action and reputational damage.”

