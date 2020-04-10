Greenways and urban forest parks to thrive in New Shougang Area

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform (BMCDR) recently announced plans for eight key ecological conservation projects in the New Shougang Area, designed to enhance citizens’ environmental “sense of gain.” With a total investment of 700 million yuan, the projects aim to link industrial relics along the Shougang water system to form a green corridor running north-to-south through the area by 2021.

An official from BMCDR highlighted one of the key projects whereby three urban greenways will be linked to form a 63.7-kilometer greenway (Phase I) connecting the Yongding River greenway, Yongding River diversion canal greenway, and Xishan Mountain greenway. In addition to acting as a tourist attraction and a space for citizens to exercise, the greenway will also function as part of the city’s network of shared pedestrian and bicycle paths.

At present, there are plans for 13 public parks to be built along the banks of the Yongding River, forming a group of urban forest parks in the West Chang’an Avenue area upon completion of the Yongding River comprehensive management plan in 2022.

“The key projects will form an ecological framework consisting of ‘one core, one axis, one belt, one corridor, one park and one link’ in the New Shougang Area,” explained the BMCDR official.

The “one core” aims to enhance the overall ecological quality of the Winter Olympic Plaza area, focused on the Winter Olympics and other major events; the “one axis” involves building a green development axis running through the New Shougang Area; and the “one belt” aims to form a lake-wetland-river green belt that connects the urban area to the ecological systems in west Beijing based on the ecological restoration and comprehensive management of the Yongding River.

The key projects also utilize existing industrial relics to build the “one corridor” integrating the relics with the ecological landscape; the “one park” involves creating an ecological area on the west bank of the Yongding River; and the “one link” aims to create more green spaces joining vacated lands, marginal lands and available spaces around buildings.