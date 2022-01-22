Greg Jenner: As a historian, I was terrified by the Beatles’ version in Get Back; what else did we get wrong?

How fragile is human memory that the Beatles later convinced themselves they were at odds?

I once blew it out in the same spot where the Beatles died.

I’m the historian on CBBC’s Horrible Histories, and we’ve frequently brought our brand of comedy carnage to Twickenham Film Studios in west London’s leafy hush.

Because of my wussy appearance, I’m frequently pressed into supporting roles: if the character needs to be gormless, mute, and smeared in feces, I’m your man! But it’s as a motionless corpse that I shine.

One day, I was to play a Victorian gentleman whose wife, despite the fact that her husband is dead, desires a romantic couples’ photo shoot.

My job was to rigidly tumble sideways out of shot while staring coldly at the camera.

I remember looking up from the crash mat, pleased that I’d nailed the gag, and suddenly recalling the plaque in the lobby telling me that The Beatles had also passed out in the same studio 40 years before.

And I was lying in their grave, flat on my back, with corpse make-up on my stupid face.

That was the truth as I understood it at the time.

But those days are gone, and I’m no longer so confident.

After seeing Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back, I’ve changed my mind.

I’ve never been a Beatles fan, but they were my mother’s first love when she was a teenager, so they became my childhood soundtrack.

Since then, I’ve read a slew of thick books claiming that 1969’s Get Back project was the final nail in the coffin: Paul McCartney was a cajoling taskmaster, John Lennon was a surly heroin user, Yoko Ono was a meddling agitator, George Harrison was a frustrated emotional time bomb, and Ringo Starr was a distracted wannabe movie star.

Yes, there was laughter and creativity, but raw nerves were twanged like harp strings.

That’s what the textbooks claimed.

Then I watched eight hours of Get Back on Disney(plus), and it was… a delight! Maybe I’m too enthralled by Peter Jackson’s soothing edit, but he seems to have followed Paul McCartney’s in wrangling 60 hours of footage and 150 hours of audio.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Greg Jenner: The version of The Beatles in Get Back terrified me as a historian, what else did we get wrong?