Greggs Reveals Its Chicken Bake Recipe so You Can Continue Eating Crap at Home

If you’ve been having a hankering for a hot, greasy pasty, filled with mouth-scalding sauce and miscellaneous meat pieces, have we got good news for you! Greggs has shared the recipe for its inexplicably popular Chicken Bake so you can still enjoy it at home.

Obviously, it involves cooking, so I don’t know that they’re doing anyone any favours other than giving someone in the household a job to do. But if you actually enjoy doing such things, or are gagging for a delightfully flaky pastry treat to have with your mid-morning cuppa, then you can rustle up a batch of these for yourself. Without further ado, here’s the recipe:

The recipe for the Chicken Bake has been posted on the bakery’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and is the latest in the line of recipes Greggs is sharing to ensure its customers can enjoy a taste of Britishness while they stay home. It’s already posted the recipe for its Steak Bake, and its Sausage, Bean, and Cheese Melt – which we all know is the best of the bunch. Or would be, if the sad, grey sausage pieces were replaced with something that resembles actual meat. A spokesperson for the chain said:

“The first two recipes have proved very popular and we’ve loved seeing everyone’s bakes. Hopefully, the Chicken Bake will prove to be just as popular. We’re looking forward to seeing the fantastic #GIY Chicken Bake efforts shared via #GreggsItYourself.”

Greggs shut up shop last month, along with a number of high street fast food chains, although a handful of them are starting to open their doors again for take away service, including Burger King, KFC, and Pret. In the meantime, if you’ve got a house-full of antsy kids, as opposed to middle-aged white van men, who couldn’t give a toss about Greggs and just want a Happy Meal, McDonald’s is on hand with this template for you to knock together your own Happy Meal box to trick tiny family members into thinking they’re eating the real thing. [Metro]