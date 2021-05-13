Gremio eye deal for Juventus winger Douglas Costa

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 12 (Xinhua) — Gremio are in advanced talks with Juventus to sign Brazil international winger Douglas Costa, the Porto Alegre club said on Wednesday.

Costa, who has one year left on his contract with the Italian club, is understood to be seeking a return to his homeland after a disappointing season-long loan at Bayern Munich.

“We were invited to go to Douglas’ house to talk about it,” Gremio vice president Marcos Hermann told Brazilian news outlet Globo Esporte. “He has accepted a huge [wage cut]compared to what he earns in Europe.

“We have improved our offer a little and we are a lot closer. I would say this: He will now try to be freed from Juventus.”

Costa, who has been capped 31 times for Brazil’s national team, has struggled with injuries and inconsistent form since joining Juventus from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal in 2018.

This season, the 30-year-old has made just 11 Bundesliga appearances and scored one goal.

“If Juventus release him, I’m sure we will reach an agreement,” Hermann said. “I can assure you that the offer falls within our economic limits.” Enditem