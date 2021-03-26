Gremio set sights on Colombian striker Borre

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 (Xinhua) — Brazilian club Gremio has joined the battle to sign River Plate and Colombia international striker Rafael Borre, according to local press reports.

The 25-year-old’s contract with River is due to expire in June meaning he is now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with interested clubs.

Brazil’s Globo Esporte news portal said Gremio is willing to pay Borre a signing-on fee of 4.5 million U.S. dollars plus an annual salary of 1.5 million U.S. dollars.

Borre has also reportedly attracted the interest of Gremio’s Brazilian rivals Palmeiras and Sao Paulo.

Capped twice for Colombia’s national team, Borre has scored 50 goals in 130 appearances for River Plate since joining the club from Villarreal in 2017. Enditem