Grenfell fraudster couple facing jail after swindling almost £50,000 in food and hotel bills

A couple are facing jail after they pretended they sofa surfed at the home of a Grenfell Tower victim to swindle almost £50,000 in food and hotel bills.

Carmel Daly, 50, and Robert Kenneally, 52, claimed they had been living with Denis Murphy, 56, who died with 71 other victims when the blaze engulfed the tower on June 14, 2017.

But friend Sharon Haley who visited Mr Murphy every day said: ‘They must have been hiding in the toilet or a cupboard.’

Daly, who arrived each day at Isleworth Crown Court leaning heavily on a walking stick, and Kenneally were convicted by a jury of fraud by false representation.

Judge Giles Curtis-Raleigh will sentence the Irish couple later today.

Their convictions mean 19 fraudsters have now been successfully prosecuted for swindling a total of almost £1m from the survivor’s fund.

Benjamin Holt, prosecuting, said: ‘They never lived in the Tower. It was a lie that they cooked up in order to get services that were being offered to genuine survivors of the disaster: in particular, a hotel room, flat and financial assistance.

‘They say that they were living in the Tower and had been for about six months prior to the disaster.’

The couple claimed they had met Mr Murphy in the emergency room at Hammersmith Hospital when they had nowhere to go and he said they could bed down in his living room.

They said they paid him ‘£50 or £60’ a week to stay on his sofa, but that his family and neighbours wouldn’t have known as he was anxious not to be seen as sub-letting.

But in their evidence his family and neighbours insisted they would have seen or heard about the couple, who have cost the council £48,402.20 in provisions, hotel and private accommodation.

Giving evidence Mr Murphy’s sister Anne-Marie said she often visited her brother and, in May 2017, there was no sign of others living in his flat.

They last spoke on the morning of 14 May and she never heard him discuss Daly or Kenneally.

She told the court: ‘As his family we would know if anyone was staying, he was very open and honest, I actually remember asking him who was with him on the 13th and he said nobody.’

Mr Murphy visited his mother Anne Murphy on a daily basis and she said: ‘When I saw him we would talk about the weather, family, how I was what was going on in his life, he never mentioned them, never had people staying, he would have told me.

‘I used to see him five days a week, sometimes seven, he would have told me, Denis didn’t keep anything from me, he was a very open book.’

His son Peter said: ‘We see him at least two or three times a month. I was there in late May for the FA Cup final, I was in the flat for about three hours, there was no evidence of anyone staying there, no clothes, toiletries, no walking sticks.

‘The first time I heard of Carmel Daly was when the police asked me. It’s a tiny flat there was no one else in there. My father was very open and honest, he’s told me many things in the past, some things he shouldn’t have.’

Fellow resident and close friend, Sharon Haley, said she shopped for and ate with Denis every day she said they watched The Chase together and had been friends since 2012.

‘I was there everyday, for most of the day. Nobody was there – ever.’

When asked if Daly and Kenneally had ever stayed she said: ‘Not ever – if that was true they must have been hiding in the toilet or the cupboard.’

Police checked CCTV but found no footage of the couple coming or going.

They told Shelter team leader Simone Strachan on 21 June that they were not legal tenants but were allowed to stay on and off, maybe paying £50 per week and would drink together regularly.

By 18 August 2017 the couple accepted an offer of housing with bills and council tax paid at (6) Gilbert Scott House, Warwick Lane, Kensington. They signed the tenancy on 8 September and moved in on 9 October.

The couple still live at the address for free.

Daly did not give evidence but Kenneally claimed he had met Mr Murphy in 2016 and he had offered the homeless couple his living room when they needed it.

Keneally said he hadn’t realised they would be offered a flat.

He accepted he could not be seen on CCTV and told the court he had no idea when he was last in the building, he said he had very little memory of Mr Murphy’s flat itself.

The couple, of Warwick Lane, denied fraud by false representation, but were convicted by the jury.

Mr Murphy’s sister and mother both read emotional statements to the court ahead of sentence this afternoon.