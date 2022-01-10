Grenfell Tower survivors send their condolences to the victims of the New York City fire.

The fire killed 19 people, including nine children, and dozens are being treated in hospitals.

Survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower fire have expressed their “devastation” at the news of a deadly fire in New York that has claimed the lives of 19 people, including children.

Grenfell United has expressed its condolences to the families of those who have lost their homes in the US apartment fire.

On Sunday, around 200 firefighters responded to a fire at the Twin Park apartments, a 19-story building in the Bronx.

Nine children are among the 19 people who have died.

Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday morning that dozens of people are in hospitals, with several in critical condition.

“We are devastated to hear this news,” Grenfell United said early Monday.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and everyone who has been affected.”

On the 14th of June 2017, the Grenfell Tower fire in west London killed 72 people.

“This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have seen in modern times,” said Mayor Eric Adams of New York City.

The fire “started in a malfunctioning electric space heater” in an apartment unit on the building’s second and third floors, according to fire commissioner Daniel Nigro.

The apartment door was left open, allowing smoke to quickly spread throughout the building, he claimed.

Mr Nigro said firefighters “found victims on every floor and were bringing them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest.”

“In our city, that’s never happened before.”

He went on to say that the majority of the victims had severe smoke inhalation.

The fire was the deadliest in New York City since an arson at the Happy Land social club in the Bronx killed 87 people in 1990.

A deadly apartment building fire in 2017 killed 13 people, and a fire in 2007 killed nine people, both of which were started by a space heater.

