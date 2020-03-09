Greystone PurePod luxury glasshouse hidden in a secluded vineyard New Zealand

Nestled among a secluded vineyard sits the ultimate glasshouse – complete with wrap-around floor to ceiling windows, a glass shower and spectacular mountain views.

The Greystone PurePod offers city dwellers or honeymooners an off-the-grid getaway, just less than an hour north of Christchurch in New Zealand.

Set high above the winery, the sun-drenched pod is equipped with a glass shower that overlooks a paddock, a toilet, cooking equipment such as a gas stove and barbecue, and a telescope for an intimate evening of stargazing.

Besides the wrap-around floor to ceiling windows, the pod sits on a safety glass floor.

The bed area opens onto the deck with camper chairs so you can sit back, relax and watch nature put on a show.

It features a solar electricity powering LED lighting, fridge and water systems and bio-fuel heaters are used to power the heating system and top up the hot water – so you’ll stay warm on even the coldest nights.

But don’t expect any power plugs at the pod during your getaway. However, there is a USB charger and Bluetooth speaker available for your devices.

Guests can expect to wake up to the natural surroundings – and enjoy a digital-free space as there’s no television, DVD, Wi-Fi or even a hair dryer in sight.

The luxurious property provides a beautiful setting with complete isolation for travellers to immerse themselves in their own private slice of the New Zealand landscape.

Starting your morning with a stroll or cycle through the scenic tracks from the Greystone winery and onto a number of scenic trails and farms.

For those looking to unwind, you can book an optional guided wine tour to get a taste of the country’s finest drops.

Holidaymakers have the option to pack their own meals or pre-order a dinner and breakfast food package when you make your reservation.

Made from fresh local seasonal ingredients, the evening eating includes a scrumptious grazing platter for starters, a main (including beef, lamb or venison depending on availability, ready for you to cook yourself and a dessert to finish.

The breakfast menu includes freshly made muesli with local organic yoghurt, with vegetarian and gluten-free options available on request.

A night’s stay at the Greystone PurePod costs from $570 per night.