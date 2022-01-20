Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, eccentric twin French TV stars who both died of Covid, were obituaries.

The two presenters, who were both known for their love of science fiction, died just a few days apart.

Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, twin brothers who died days apart at the age of 72, were well-known cultural figures.

The brothers hosted Temps X, a pioneering science fiction program that aired in France from 1979 to 1987. They were an endless source of intrigue for several reasons: their royal and showbiz ancestry, their scientific careers (more respected by some than others), and their appearance, which changed dramatically over time.

They said in the first episode that the show was for science fiction fans as well as those curious about what the world might look like in the future.

It’s possible that their television appearance was a result of their published work.

Their first book, The Keys to Science Fiction, was published in 1976.

God and Science, their book, was published shortly after the show ended in 1991.

Despite the fact that the book was a French bestseller, Trinh Thuan, Professor Emeritus at the University of Virginia’s Department of Astronomy, accused the pair of plagiarizing it.

The case was resolved without going to court in 1995.

Grichka received his doctorate in mathematics and Igor received his doctorate in physics from the University of Burgundy in 2002.

They did, however, receive the lowest grade.

With an academic paper on life before the Big Bang, they sparked a lot of debate.

Some scientists believed the study was a hoax, igniting new debates about the peer review process.

The twins filed a lawsuit against some of their critics.

Despite this, they went on to publish Before The Big Bang for the general public, and the book was a success. As for their changing appearances, the twins denied having undergone plastic surgery.

Despite this, they couldn’t deny their transformation and boasted about how their faces resembled “extraterrestrials.”

It’s only fitting that two men who could inspire endless tall tales were born in a castle.

Bertha Kolowrat-Krakowska, their maternal grandmother, was their primary caregiver.

When she cheated on her husband, Hieronymus von Colloredo, a member of the Austrian nobility, she caused a scandal.

In 1925, Roland Hayes and Kolowrat-Krakowska had a relationship.

He was a phenomenally gifted tenor who was one of the first African-American singers to achieve international acclaim.

Maria, please accept my heartfelt greetings.

