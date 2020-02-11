Grieving dad makes heartfelt plea after daughter found dead in university digs

Dean Taylor has spoken out after his ‘isolated’ daughter Melina, 20, was found dead in student digs after struggling with money, relationships and university

A grieving dad has made a heartfelt plea after his daughter was found dead in university digs.

Melina Taylor, 20, left a heartbreaking suicide note explaining she felt “utterly alone”, Leeds Live reports.

The University of Leeds chemistry student was discovered dead in her bedroom by her flatmates on January 27.

Her dad Dean Taylor said she was worried about paying off her student loan, had “boy trouble” was and struggling to cope with coursework.

According to Mail Online, her suicide note said: “This is not about you, or how you will all feel. This is about me and how I am feeling.”

Mr Taylor tweeted: “It was clear this had been planned. She had pushed everyone away, friends, family, teachers and mentors.

“To each individual, it seemed it was only them who had been isolated, no one else was aware of the others being blanked.

“I thought it was just me, or just her family, we had been struggling to contact her, she had become evasive, and non co-operative.”

He said Melina wouldn’t turn up when he arranged to meet her and would ignore his phone calls and messages.

But when they did meet up she would just “apologise and say she was just struggling with uni work and needed to focus on that.”

He said: “She became very good at convincing us she was fine. Underneath she was in turmoil.

“No one was aware of how bad the situation had deteriorated, how low she was feeling.”

He said eventually she “convinced herself she had become too much of a burden and an inconvenience to us all”.

He added: “When she was at her absolute lowest, when in her room, even though she was surrounded by friends and family, despite the love she had, she still felt utterly alone.”

He pleaded with others to speak about their feelings if they feel low.

He added: “Talk to someone. And if you know some one in that situation, offer your ear, your time. It may just save their life.”

Melina’s family have set up a fundraising page to raise money for the mental health charity Mind.

For emotional support you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email [email protected], visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.