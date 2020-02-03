Grieving mum of Oatlands victims faints during vigil held for the four children

Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Sydney’s north-west for an emotional vigil honouring the lives of the four young children who were tragically mowed down by an alleged drunk driver on Saturday.

Heartbroken friends and relatives crowded around a sea of flowers, candles and teddy bears on Bettington Road, in Oatlands – where siblings Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, nine, and their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr, were struck and killed.

Leila Abdallah, the mother of the three siblings, appeared overcome with emotion as she knelt down and prayed at the scene of the horror incident on Monday evening.

Mourners were seen comforting each other while laying down rosary beads, messages of condolences and framed photographs of the four kids at makeshift memorial along the footpath.

The emotional service was led by a priest who guided the crowd through a recital of the Lord’s Prayer and the stations of the cross.

The victims’ families are believed to be members of the local Maronite Christian community in Oatlands, where they are well known.

Among the mourners were Lakemba MP Jihad Dib, and actor Rob Shehadie.

Large crowds gathered at the crash site after the Abdallah family invited those affected by the tragedy to attend the vigil earlier on Monday.

‘May the power of prayer and our faith in god show some light and comfort to all those affected by this horrific tragedy,’ the message said.

Earlier, the distraught mother publicly forgave the man who allegedly struck them, saying she couldn’t find it in her heart to hold on to anger.

Supported by friends, Mrs Abdallah returned to the scene of the crash on Monday where she prayed a rosary before reading the condolence letters on hundreds of bouquets of flowers left at the scene.

‘The guy (driver)…Right now I can’t hate him. I don’t want to see him, but I don’t hate him,’ she said.

‘I think in my heart to forgive him, but I want the court to be fair… I’m not going to hate him, because that’s not who we are.’

In the same spot where a day earlier her husband Danny told stories about his three children so tragically taken from him and said they are now ‘in a better place’, Mrs Abdallah said she could feel them hugging her.

‘Danny and myself were blessed to have six kids. We loved our kids so much… I can feel them hugging me right now, ‘ she said.

‘We tried to teach them to pray the rosary, to read their Bible, to believe their faith, to be good people in life and to show God’s face through them.

‘I asked God to bring us all together as a community to pray together, but I didn’t ask him to take my kids.

‘To be honest with you, I am sad, I am heartbroken, but I am at peace because I know my kids are in a better place. My kids are angels and I know right now they are with us.

‘(But) I am still waiting for them to come home. My daughter was in surgery today and the first thing when I opened my eyes this morning I was waiting for Antony, Angelina and Sienna to run in and see her… it feels very unreal.’

The alleged driver, Samuel William Davidson is facing up to 25 years in prison if he is convicted of 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter, high-range drink driving and running a red light, after Saturday’s horrendous crash.

He was allegedly three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit when his Mistubishi Triton mounted the kerb on Bettington Road – one of the main thoroughfares through Oatlands – and slammed into a group of seven children.

The mother’s brave outing came as it was revealed the accused of killing her children has been placed in isolation in jail so other prisoners cannot harm him.

Davidson is being kept alone in Silverwater Prison’s processing facility in western Sydney. When he is moved to a long-term jail before his next court appearance on April 2, he will be placed in protective custody.

Father Danny Abdallah pleaded with drivers to be more careful as he came to grips with the loss of three of his six children with Leila.

‘I don’t know what to say. I’m numb, probably that’s what I feel at the moment. All I want to say is please, drivers, be careful,’ he said.

The fatal crash has sparked a renewed push for a road rules overhaul in NSW.

Sydney University professor David Levinson says the NSW government should look at lower residential speed limits and tougher drink-driving penalties.

‘We need a more serious response to driving under the influence. It’s not taken seriously enough in our society,’ Prof Levinson told AAP on Monday.

‘Speed limits are also relatively high. If you hit someone at a high speed you do more damage and are more likely to kill them.’

The four children were going for ice cream at the time of the crash.

An 11-year-old boy has been put into an induced coma and remains in a stable condition at The Children’s Hospital in Westmead.

Two girls, aged 10 and 13, were treated by paramedics at the scene and are in a stable condition.

Davidson was arrested after returning a positive roadside breath test result and allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.15.

He was charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm, negligent driving and drink-driving.