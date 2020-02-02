Griezmann double ends Ibiza party in Copa del Rey

BARCELONA, Jan 22 – Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann struck a late double to help them come from behind to beat third-tier UD Ibiza 2-1 and avoid an embarrassing Copa del Rey last-32 exit on Wednesday.

Javi Perez put Ibiza ahead after nine minutes and the hosts had a second goal disallowed before Rai Nascimento hit the post with Barcelona floundering.

Quique Setien’s side dominated the ball, as they did on the coach’s debut against Granada last weekend, but created no chances until Griezmann fired home in the 72nd minute.

The French forward then drilled in the second goal in the 94th minute to prevent extra time and send last year’s runners-up into the last 16. (Reporting by Rik Sharma Editing by Toby Davis)