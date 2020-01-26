Grill expert, 28, reveals how to cook your entire Australia Day meal on the BBQ

A barbecue expert has revealed which popular meats and desserts you should be cooking on the grill this Australia Day – and how to avoid burning your delicious meal.

Australian ‘BBQ queen’ Laura Romeo – who is a recipe and content developer – would never look past the easy favourites of sausages and lamb chops on our national celebration but does encourage diversity when it comes to the side dishes.

Speaking to FEMAIL, the Weber grill specialist said there are three main tips to ensure your BBQ standards are at an all-time high and desserts don’t just have to be grilled fruit.

To start with the 28-year-old from South Australia would choose several types of protein from your local butcher, which will house a variety of flavours and be of a higher quality than supermarket-bought options.

‘Usually the sausages are made in house so they are guaranteed to be fresher and tastier,’ she said.

‘The price of lamb has risen so a more affordable option might be barbecuing lamb ribs.

‘They once would have just been an offcut so they are still relatively affordable at around $7 per rack per person. If you can take the time to cook these low and slow, they are truly incredible.’

A delicious way to cook the ribs would be to rub them in savoury spices before grilling for four to five hours so the meat is tender, and then finish by basting them with a glaze of maple syrup and white wine vinegar.

‘Just ensure your barbecue is clean and turn down the heat from high to a medium-high heat (200°C to 240°C), to avoid flare ups and sooty charred meat,’ she warned.

Grilled vegetables and seafoods would make for a good accompaniment, and when combined, make for a healthy salad.

‘Cook your whole Australia day table feast outside on the barbecue, from the mains, sides, grilled salads and even dessert like lamingtons,’ Ms Romeo said.

The lamingtons are made like a regular butter cake but then placed on a convection tray on the BBQ to heat. Once cooked you can then make the chocolate and desiccated coconut topping.

You can do the same with the meringue of a pavlova on a very low heat, before topping it with cream, Tim Tams and strawberries.

‘Try not to think of just grilled fruits. Almost anything you can bake in your oven you can bake on your barbecue, from cakes, biscuits, pastries, puddings, pavlovas,’ she said.

‘If you’ve just finished cooking a roast on your Weber kettle, throw a cake or pudding mix onto the barbecue, it will be perfectly cooked by the time you have sat down, relaxed and enjoyed your roast dinner.’

Ms Romeo’s main tips for success include preheating the BBQ before putting food onto it, keeping the lid closed while cooking and ensuring the temperature is appropriate for the food you’re making.