Grinning doctor who stole $360,000 from Medicare after making 4000 fake claims is jailed

A doctor has been found guilty of defrauding Medicare out of more than $360,000 by submitting thousands of false claims including for dead patients.

A jury in the District Court in Brisbane found Tony Mufutau Oluwatoyin Bakare, 50, guilty on Wednesday after deliberating for less than two hours.

Bakare lodged about 4000 false claims for providing services to patients who had died, or on dates when he was overseas.

Bakare pleaded not guilty to a single count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Judge Tony Moynihan sentenced Bakare to four years jail for the offense and will be eligible for parole in 20 months, ABC News reported.

‘This was a persistent course of conduct involving a series of dishonest acts,’ Judge Moynihan told the court.

‘You were in a position of trust — the Medicare system relies on authorised doctors acting honestly.’

He said Bakare would also be suspended from practicing medicine as a result of his conviction.

‘You will endure the shame that your offending will cause you in the future,’ he said.

Judge Moynihan also pointed out Bakare’s mother was very ill and there’s a chance she could pass away while he was in jail, making his sentence ‘more onerous’.

The claims were submitted through Medicare’s online system.

His barrister Mark McCarthy admits Bakare could not have seen patients on the dates provided in Medicare’s online claim system.

But that did not mean he hadn’t provided the services on other occasions.

Mr McCarthy said it made no sense for Bakare to deliberately submit false claims.

Mr McCarthy argued there must have been a ‘system error’ because the prosecution’s case ‘just makes no sense’.

Prosecutor Daniel Caruana argued the pattern of claims wasn’t consistent with poor record-keeping, but was consistent with deliberate deception.

Mr Caruana said Bakare was lodging claims, knowing the dates for providing the services were incorrect.

Among the claims were six submitted for a woman, starting two days after she died, Mr Caruana told the court.

Bakare had also submitted claims for about 200 services while he was overseas in April and May 2014.