Grizu-263A, a Turkiye minisatellite, has been launched into space.

The Grizu-263 Space Team launched Turkiye’s first mini satellite, Grizu-263A, into space on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday.

Grizu-263 was founded in 2016 by Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University Engineering Faculty students in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak with the goal of working on space and satellite technologies and competing in international competitions.

The team was named after a fireamp explosion in the Kozlu district in 1992 that killed 263 miners.

Grizu is the Turkish word for firedamp.

The satellite is designed to operate for four years and eight months in a low earth orbit of approximately 525 kilometers.