Grizu-263A, a Turkiye minisatellite, transmits the first signals.

Grizu-263A, Turkiye’s mini satellite, transmits the first signals.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carried Grizu-263A into orbit.

Turkiye: ZONGULDAK

Turkiye’s first mini satellite successfully transmitted its first signals late Thursday, according to its developer.

“The first signals from our satellite Grizu-263A were successfully received Our satellite is alive!!!,” the Grizu-263 Space Team said on Twitter.

“Pride,” he says.

We created, built, tested, and launched into space.

In a tweet, space team captain Cagla Aytac Dursun said, “Our satellite, Grizu-263A, is now on its duty safe and sound.”

Grizu-263A was launched into space on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida on Thursday.

The Grizu-263 Space Team, founded in 2016 by engineering students from northern Turkiye’s Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University, aims to work on space and satellite technologies and compete in international competitions.

The team was named after a fireamp explosion in the Kozlu district in 1992 that killed 263 miners.

Grizu is the Turkish word for firedamp.

The satellite is designed to operate for four years and eight months in a low-Earth orbit of about 525 kilometers (326 miles).