The Grizu-263A mini satellite from Turkiye is scheduled to launch in January.

PocketQubes reduce rocket launch costs, production time, and the risk of satellite damage, giving producers a competitive edge in space technologies.

Turkiye’s ZONGULDAK

The Grizu-263 Space Team, made up of students from the Engineering Faculty of Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University (BEU), designed Turkiye’s first mini satellite, Grizu-263A, which will be launched into space on Jan.

The Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX was used to launch 13 people.

Bulent Ekmekci, the Grizu-263 Space Team’s counselor, told the press that the team had achieved significant national and international successes during the process.

“We are overjoyed that years of hard work will finally bear fruit.

“We are looking forward to the new horizons that will open for our team and our city with the success of this project,” he said. “Our mini satellite has been designed, integrated into the rocket, and is now awaiting launch.”

Grizu-263 was founded by BEU students in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak in 2016 with the goal of working on space and satellite technologies and competing in international competitions.

The team was named after a 1992 fireamp explosion in the Kozlu district, which killed 263 miners.

Grizu is a Turkish word for firedamp.

The project is being carried out with the help of the Space Systems Test Laboratory at Istanbul Technical University, as well as the Turkiye Amateur Satellite Technologies Association and TU Delft University.

The members of the space team are looking forward to the launch of the 5x5x5 centimeter (2x2x2 inch) cube satellite that they developed as part of the “Turkey’s first pocket-cube satellite” project.

The satellite is designed to operate for four years and eight months in a low earth orbit of approximately 525 kilometers.

PocketQubes reduce rocket launch costs, production time, and the risk of satellite damage, giving the producer a technological advantage in space.

The eight-member team competed in the CanSat model satellite competition sponsored by NASA, Lockheed Martin, Kratos Space, Praxis Inc, Siemens, and the US Naval Research Laboratory in its first year.

Grizu-263 placed 25th out of 96 teams in the competition, which is considered the world’s most prestigious student competition in the model satellite field.

In their second attempt at CanSat, Grizu-263 came in second.

Aside from CanSat, the team formed a unit with some members to compete in the Teknofest Turksat Model Satellite Competition in Turkiye, where they came in first.

At Teknofest, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave them the award.