Grizzlies give G/F Brooks contract extension

The Memphis Grizzlies made clear Wednesday their opinion on swingman Dillon Brooks, who recently took a shot at holdout veteran Andre Iguodala.

Hours after reports emerged that they traded Iguodala to the Miami Heat, the Grizzlies signed Brooks to a contract extension. The team announced Brooks’ new pact but did not reveal details other than the fact that it is a multiyear extension.

Brooks recently said of Iguodala, “I can’t wait till we can find a way to trade him so we can play (against) him. Show him what Memphis is all about.”

The extension announcement came shortly after Brooks had 13 points and six rebounds in the Grizzlies’ 121-107 road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Brooks, 24, is averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 51 games (all starts) this season. In his third NBA season, all with Memphis, he has career averages of 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Houston Rockets selected Brooks in the second round of the 2017 draft, and he was traded that same day to the Grizzlies.

