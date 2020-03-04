Group of 34 migrants rescued by Malta

VALLETTA, March 3 (Xinhua) — The Armed Forces of Malta has rescued a group of 34 migrants who were in distress in Maltese waters, an army spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the army had received a distress call from the group of migrants saying that their wooden boat was taking in water. The wind is picking up in seas around Malta, with wind expected to reach gale force later on Tuesday.

A patrol boat was dispatched to the south of Malta to render assistance to the wooden boat in the Maltese search and rescue zone.

The migrants were transferred to the patrol boat and arrived in the army’s military base at around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The spokesperson said the migrants were all males and were taken to one of Malta’s detention centers where they will be questioned. She said all appeared to be in good health and none required medical assistance.