‘Growing ties between Turkey and Qatar to reflect on the stability of the Middle East’

‘Bilateral relations are witnessing unprecedented development,’ says Turkey’s envoy to Qatar, citing a trade volume of nearly (dollar)2 billion.

Qatar’s Doha

According to Turkey’s ambassador to Qatar, the development of trade relations and cooperation between Doha and Ankara will have an impact on Middle East stability.

Mustafa Goksu told Anadolu Agency that the two countries are expected to sign a number of new agreements in trade, investment, development, culture, youth affairs, sports, diplomacy, health, religious affairs, and media cooperation during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Qatar.

Erdogan will travel to Qatar on Monday at the invitation of Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to attend the 7th meeting of the two countries’ Supreme Strategic Committee.

Goksu emphasized that the ties between Turkey and Qatar are based on deep-rooted ties of friendship and brotherhood, and that the ties have grown rapidly in all areas as a result of reciprocal visits.

“We believe the new agreements to be signed will strengthen our common ties even further,” the ambassador said, citing new initiatives and reconciliation efforts in the region.

“As a result, the bilateral developments between Doha and Ankara will undoubtedly have an impact on the Gulf’s and Middle East’s growth, peace, and stability.”

“Turkey and Qatar are two sister countries that look out for each other in difficult times and have strong relations on all levels,” he added.

Cooperation on international issues

According to Goksu, the two countries work closely on regional and international issues.

“A total of 68 agreements and protocols have been signed between the two countries so far within the framework of Supreme Strategic Committee meetings,” he said, adding that “six of them are common political statements made at committee meetings, covering areas such as economy, industry, defense, security, investment, energy, culture, intellectual property, education, and youth.”

According to Goksu, the regular meetings of the two countries’ Supreme Strategic Committee are held at the highest level, reflecting the strength and breadth of bilateral ties.

“Turkey and Qatar, two countries with strong historical and cultural ties, are always cooperative on international issues.

I am confident that this outstanding cooperation will continue in the future.”

Economic and commercial relations

“With a trade volume of nearly (dollar)2 billion between the two countries,.

