‘Growth would be stalled’ if the I-83South Bridge is tolled, according to Dauphin County officials.

Tolls on the I-83South Bridge would halt growth, according to Dauphin County officials.

Charging a (dollar)1 or (dollar)2 toll to cross the I-83South Bridge in each direction is as unpopular with East Shore county officials as it is with West Shore county officials.

“I’m at a loss for how this tolling concept would benefit our residents and commuters, or how it would make Dauphin County a more attractive prospect for homeowners, renters, leisure-seekers, students, or workers,” a spokesman for Dauphin County commissioners said.

“Development would be halted.”

The toll concept ignores that consequence, which is the most important consideration, obligation, and function of local government.”

According to Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright, the commissioners have had numerous discussions among themselves and with residents about the state Department of Transportation’s bridge tolling concept as a means of raising money to pay for the estimated (dollar)650 million cost of replacing the span that spans the Susquehanna River.

“From all communication lines,” including residents and local government officials, “the concept has been met with sharp criticism and loud opposition,” Hambright said.

Cumberland County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution opposing the bridge toll proposal on Monday.

Concerns about traffic congestion on local roads from vehicles attempting to avoid the tolls, financial impacts on businesses from having to pay the tolls, and traffic backlogs that could delay emergency responders are among the reasons cited by those commissioners in the resolution.

The 61-year-old I-83South Bridge is one of nine bridges that PennDOT is considering tolling as a way to fund their repair or replacement.

All nine bridges “are still considered candidates for tolling,” according to PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell, and “no final decisions regarding their status as tolled facilities have been made.”

Because the legislature established the board to encourage this type of public-private partnership, the bridge tolling idea, which was approved by the Public Private Transportation Partnership board in November 2019, does not require legislative approval.

The Legislature, on the other hand, has been trying to put the brakes on it but has yet to succeed.

Because the I-83South Bridge is nearing the end of its serviceable life, more frequent and expensive repairs will be required in the future,…

