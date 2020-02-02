GTA 5 Online DOWN: Rockstar Server Status and PS4, Xbox, PC games support news

GTA 5 Online servers are down and experiencing issues as Rockstar Games’ services struggle with a ‘limited’ connection on 1 February 2020.

GTA ONLINE SERVER UPDATE – Rockstar Support has now officially responded to the issues impacting Grand Theft Auto Online servers this evening.

A message from the Official Rockstar Games technical support on Twitter isn’t forthcoming, but the account has been replying to fans individually, saying: “Please stay tuned to our GTA Online Status article while we work a fix for this”.

Meanwhile, the official support website service status is still showing as “limited” for PC, PS4, Xbox One and even legacy consoles such as PS3 and Xbox 360.

The last update by the website came at “UPDATED FEBRUARY 1, 2020 AT 3:33:00 PM GMT” which can’t be right at all.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s own multiplayer game, Red Dead Online is also down and suffering from similar issues.

Although remarkably, the game appears to be working just fine on Google Stadia (who knew?) most likely because the game is run through Google’s own servers.

As you can see below, Stadia connections are showing as “Up”.

In addition, the Xbox Support Twitter account has also told follows: “We are aware that users are experiencing issues accessing Grand Theft Auto Online. For updates, please refer to our status page” unfortunately, Xbox’s own website shows a resolution as “Pending” which gives no suggestion on how long these problems could persist.

More to follow.





Original Story Follows – GTA 5 Online is down this evening with a surge of reports suggesting the service has gone offline.

This doesn’t appear to be linked to PlayStation, Xbox or Steam services, which would suggest the problems are coming from Rockstar Games.

The popular online game started to experience connectivity issues at around 5.30pm GMT this afternoon with gamers still unable to log in and play at the time of writing.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector has received a surge of GTA 5 down reports with the majority of issues relating to connection problems with ‘Online Play’ and a smaller amount with the Rockstar Social Club.

The Down Detector outage map says the problems are mainly hitting users in the UK, Europe and some smaller parts of the US on the east coast.

Down Detector has also seen a peak of 800 ‘GTA 5 down’ reports across the world from users in the past few minutes.

However, that’s just on the UK downdetector website. Over on the US version of the site, reports of GTA 5 being down have topped out at just shy of 3000.

At the time of writing there’s no word on what might be wrong with the servers online service or when it might be fixed. The fact it’s a weekend makes it all the more frustrating for users too.

Rockstar Games support has yet to issue a message, but there is some information to be gathered from the games official website.

A look at the game developers support website – support.rockstargames.com – shows that the service status for both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online are showing as “limited”

A quick check online with the games community also shows that the game is experiencing issues. And it doesn’t appear to just be PS4 players suffering.

“I have issues with online. Its saying “Saving failed. Unable to connect to rockstar game servers” one player wrote.

Another added: “The GTA Online servers are not “saving” my progress! I tried loading into a new session, that didn’t work, so I restarted the game and I couldn’t even connect to an Online server!”

Whilst a third said: @RockstarGames What’s going on with the Casino Heists today? Every single one I’ve tried to join has crapped out within moments. I’ve reloaded the game 4 times now and it’s still not working.”

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated with new information as it becomes available. Please refresh the page regularly to get the latest updates.