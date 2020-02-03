GTA Online down: GTA 5 Server status on PS4, Xbox – Rockstar down for second day

GTA Online servers are down for the second day in a row, with GTA 5 fans looking for the latest updates from Rockstar Games support on PS4, Xbox, PC and legacy consoles.

GTA Online servers are down for the second day in a row with multiple reports of the games service not working on Sunday 2 February.

A quick check of the Rockstar Games support website once again reveals that the service status is showing as ‘yellow’ or “limited” for PC, PS4, Xbox One and even legacy consoles such as PS3 and Xbox 360.

On Saturday afternoon the servers were impacted, however, this time around it looks as though All Features for Rockstar Social Club are down too.

The Rockstar Games Launcher is also impacted, with ‘Authentication’, ‘Store’, ‘Cloud Services’ and ‘Downloads’ all showing as limited too.

Fellow online Rockstar Games’ title, Red Dead Online (the online portion of Red Dead Redemption 2) also looks to be suffering from problems too.

It’s bad timing for Rockstar who earlier this week announced a special reward for fans, offering to give away 1 Million GTA$ just for logging in.

“The next two weeks will see allow GTA 5 Online fans to earn a total of two million if they log in on the correct dates.

“To thank all GTA Online players for helping create another record-breaking holiday season, we’re kicking off the biggest GTA$ giveaway yet,” a message from Rockstar adds.

“Play this week between January 30th and February 5th to earn GTA$1,000,000, and then come back next week too between February 6th and February 13th to get another GTA$1,000,000.

“Bonus cash will be deposited in your Maze Bank account within 72 hours of playing. Play each week to earn a total of GTA$2,000,000.”

It remains to be seen if Rockstar will extend the offer in light of the games two major outages in the past two days.

MORE TO FOLLOW.