GTA Online free money: Another $1 million is available to claim until February 12

Players eager to get their hands on some free cash can log into GTA Online until February 12th to claim a bonus $1 million

Grand Theft Auto fans, you may have already claimed a massive $1 million of in-game money recently – but did you know you can grab another huge windfall?

Rockstar Games announced a really easy way to score $2,000,000 in GTA Online without having to put in any effort at all.

Granted, we may have previously told you about other easy ways of making money in GTA Online, but this latest Rockstar offer basically takes any user legwork out of the equation.

As away of thanking players for their dedication to the game – and to celebrate the game’s life into 2020 – Rockstar is offering players the chance to earn themselves a one-time windfall of cash in 2020.

Sadly, you may have missed the opportunity to nab the first in-game $1 million (you needed to log into the game by February 4) but there’s still hope of getting the second half.

If you log into the game again between February 6th and 12th, you will be able to nab yourself a huge $1,000,000.

Once you log into the game, and Rockstar registers that you’ve been active, the money should automatically be added to your GTA Online account, and you’ll be free to spend it on whatever you want.

“GTA Online will feature bonus cash of up to GTA$2,000,000 in its biggest cash giveaway yet,” a statement from the developer reads.

“Starting on January 30th you can earn GTA$1,000,000 just by playing before February 5th and will be able to earn another GTA$1,000,000 by playing between February 6th and February 12th.”

This is the perfect bolster for the things Rockstar seems to have planned for the rest of the year.

“There is still much more to come in 2020,” the developer teases.

“Next up for GTA Online is the addition of an open wheel racing series featuring all new vehicle types – with tense, high speed, track-based racing where tight cornering, tactical tire choices and perfectly timed pit stops make every second count.

“Plus, expect more big updates and a few surprises as we move forward into the year.”

Exciting! Better yet, if you’re a fan of Red Dead Redemption Online, there are also bonuses you can mop up over there, too.

“Play Red Dead Online between February 4th and February 10th to earn new gifts for new and active Bounty Hunters,” writes Rockstar.

“If you haven’t already started on the action filled path of the Bounty Hunter, you can get a Free Bounty Hunter License directly from any Bounty Board.

“All players can also get 25 Bolas, a thrown weapon that tangles the legs of fleeing targets plus 25 Tracking Arrows. Both ammo gifts can be claimed from your Camp Lockbox and Post Office.

“Take 25% off Stable Slots and 40% off Breton, Kladruber, Criollo, and Norfolk Roadster Horses with select Coats. The I’m Watching You, Hat Tipping, Look To Distance and Hangover Emotes are 40% off as well.”

PlayStation Plus members will receive 3 free Mash Refills for their Moonshiner operation and 3 free Trader Resupplies, while Twitch Prime members who link their account to the Rockstar Games Social Club receive the Collector’s Bag and Polished Copper Still Upgrade free of charge (visit Twitch Prime to sign up).